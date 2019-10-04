WATCH | Etzebeth gets away with murder, HRC legal head tells cheering Langebaan residents

“Eben Etzebeth is used to getting away with murder,” SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) acting legal head Buang Jones told a crowded community meeting in Langebaan on Thursday.

He promised aggrieved residents the Springbok star would be used to “set an example” and said Etzebeth should be charged with attempted murder.

Jones addressed Langebaan residents on the eve of Friday's equality court bid to bring Etzebeth to book over allegations that he assaulted two men in the West Coast town in an altercation filled with racial abuse, including the h-word.

The lock forward, who was due to turn out for the Springboks against Italy during the Rugby World Cup on Friday, is also alleged to have pointed a firearm at four women during the incident, which began at a pub, Die Watergat, on August 25.