South Africa

JMPD officer arrested for allegedly killing motorist in row over U-turn

04 October 2019 - 09:25 By Naledi Shange
A JMPD officer has been arrested for murder.
A JMPD officer has been arrested for murder.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A Johannesburg metro policeman has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a motorist during a roadside altercation.

The shooting happened on Thursday night on South Africa Street in Cosmo City, said Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.

“The incident occurred at approximately 7.15pm, when the off-duty officer, who was driving a white Golf, made a U-turn and allegedly nearly collided with a blue Nissan Almera,” said Minnaar.

Metro officer who helped change a woman's tyre gets all the love

A JMPD officer who helped a woman change her tyre has been praised on social media
News
22 hours ago

“The driver of the blue Almera chased behind the Golf and there were words exchanged. The occupants of the Almera tried to disarm the off-duty officer. The officer shot multiple times at the Almera with his service pistol,” said Minnaar.

The passengers in the Almera escaped unharmed.

READ MORE

WATCH | Joburg motorist arrested for allegedly showing metro cop the middle finger

A man has been arrested after he allegedly showed a metro cop the middle finger, the Johannesburg metro police department said on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Traffic cop hangs on to car as driver speeds off to avoid fine

A traffic officer went beyond the call of duty when he tried to stop a fleeing motorist by hanging on to the bonnet of the car for dear life.
News
2 weeks ago

'Taxify driver' takes traffic cop & passengers for hair-raising 186km/h spin

A man claiming to be a Taxify driver who was stopped and found without an operating permit took a traffic officer who had stopped him on a wild ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Woman’s dream R800,000 new car turns into a nightmare South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ | Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town South Africa
  4. SAA cabin crew in court after R46m 'cocaine bust' in Hong Kong South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I really have no fear': woman climbs over fence at zoo's lion enclosure World

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X