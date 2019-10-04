JMPD officer arrested for allegedly killing motorist in row over U-turn
A Johannesburg metro policeman has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a motorist during a roadside altercation.
The shooting happened on Thursday night on South Africa Street in Cosmo City, said Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.
“The incident occurred at approximately 7.15pm, when the off-duty officer, who was driving a white Golf, made a U-turn and allegedly nearly collided with a blue Nissan Almera,” said Minnaar.
“The driver of the blue Almera chased behind the Golf and there were words exchanged. The occupants of the Almera tried to disarm the off-duty officer. The officer shot multiple times at the Almera with his service pistol,” said Minnaar.
The passengers in the Almera escaped unharmed.