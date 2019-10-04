South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal man convicted for false hijacking claim

04 October 2019 - 14:19 By Orrin Singh
A man has been fined R1,000 after pleading guilty to opening a false case of hijacking.
Image: iStock

A 25-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been found guilty of opening a false hijacking case.

Thabo Donono Mkhuphuki was convicted and sentenced to a fine of R1,000 after he pleaded guilty in the Ramsgate magistrate’s court on the KZN south coast.

On September 28 2019, Mkhuphuki reported that his vehicle had been hijacked in Margate. He said he had picked up a hitchhiker, who later hijacked him.

"Detectives probing the case were not convinced with his story, and he later admitted he was not hijacked.  A case of defeating the ends of justice was opened against him and he was charged accordingly," said Lt-Col Thulani Zwane. 

Zwane said this case should serve as a warning to those who open false cases and waste valuable police resources in the process.

