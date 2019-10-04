'Oh dear': Tito Mboweni on 'worn-out' shoe jokes
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has reacted to jokes about his shoes, using his popular phrase, “Oh dear”.
Mboweni's “worn-out” shoes saw the minister making the top trending list on Twitter on Thursday, as social media users took to the platform to poke fun at them.
Some offered to buy him shoe polish, while others suggested he buy a decent pair — he is the minister of finance, after all.
Defending himself, Mboweni paid dust to the jokes, saying, “Oh dear!!”.
The finance minister uses the phrase often, even dismissing EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu with it.
Floyd Shivambu
@FloydShivambu : you are missing the point as usual. Dialectical Materialism is about disruption. Negation of the Negation. Form and Content. Oh, dear Mr Shivambu, I did not teach you well. Apologies.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 10, 2019
Cooking food
Oh dear! It seems like I have ignited a cooking renaissance without planning it. Messages from many places. Good. Men must cook good food. All of us must cook. Enjoy the cooking renaissance! Share your recipes.. 👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/qQumE6lDgC— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 17, 2019
Cosatu congress
Oh dear! Not this please. We are in trouble here. I have never seen a COSATU Congress like this since 1985. Unite, close ranks!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 13, 2015
Missing Madiba
There are many memorable moments with good Oldman Madiba. “ Tito, did you make up your bed this morning?”. No. Housekeeping will do that. “No, you must always fix your bed”. He banna! This oldman. He always made his bed. Oh dear! We miss you Tata! pic.twitter.com/rCnsgmwfcg— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 26, 2018
France soccer match
Oh dear! But France played so well. But to be honest, the game was BORING...— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 10, 2016
Capital Radio licence:
Oh dear! Our application for Capital Radio license unsuccessful. Shame. LBW!! Couldn't provide proof of access to funding. HDP input poor.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 31, 2014
US President Donald Trump: