Scores arrested in Douglasdale crackdown

Police arrested about 100 illegal immigrants, impounded five taxis and seized three firearms in Douglasdale, north of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

“Gauteng police, led by deputy provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Theko Pharasi, supported by officials from office of the MEC of Community Safety Ms Faith Mazibuko, arrested about 100 illegal immigrants and seized three firearms during operation Okae Molao,” said Capt Kay Makhubele said.

“During [the operation], five taxis were impounded by the police after being found to have been tampered with. One stolen motor vehicle was also recovered. Drugs to the value of about R1,000 were found abandoned in Kya Sands informal settlement and a suspect was later arrested,” he added.

“More than 529 suspects were arrested for various cases, ranging from murder and hijackings to robberies, while 82 suspects were arrested for gender-based violence cases, such as rape, assault and domestic violence.”

Police also closed down 12 liquor outlets and shut down an illegal shebeen.

Those arrested were expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court.