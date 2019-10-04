South Africa

Scores arrested in Douglasdale crackdown

04 October 2019 - 07:22 By Naledi Shange
Hundreds of suspects were arrested in the day-long operation.
Hundreds of suspects were arrested in the day-long operation.
Image: File

Police arrested about 100 illegal immigrants, impounded five taxis and seized three firearms in Douglasdale, north of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

“Gauteng police, led by deputy provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Theko Pharasi, supported by officials from office of the MEC of Community Safety Ms Faith Mazibuko, arrested about 100 illegal immigrants and seized three firearms during operation Okae Molao,” said Capt Kay Makhubele said.

“During [the operation], five taxis were impounded by the police after being found to have been tampered with. One stolen motor vehicle was also recovered. Drugs to the value of about R1,000 were found abandoned in Kya Sands informal settlement and a suspect was later arrested,” he added.

“More than 529 suspects were arrested for various cases, ranging from murder and hijackings to robberies, while 82 suspects were arrested for gender-based violence cases, such as rape, assault and domestic violence.”

Police also closed down 12 liquor outlets and shut down an illegal shebeen.

Those arrested were expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court.

READ MORE

Almost 200 Nigerians repatriated from South Africa

Almost 200 Nigerian migrants were repatriated from South Africa on Wednesday following a wave of xenophobic violence that swept through the country ...
News
3 weeks ago

Hanekom on foreigners in SA: 'The problem is poverty and unemployment'

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom says SA's biggest problem is poverty and unemployment, not foreigners.
News
1 month ago

Truck driver bust smuggling 87 undocumented Malawians to Durban

Traffic officers in Limpopo made a surprising discovery when they pulled over a truck for ignoring a traffic sign in the early hours of Wednesday.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Woman’s dream R800,000 new car turns into a nightmare South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ | Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town South Africa
  4. SAA cabin crew in court after R46m 'cocaine bust' in Hong Kong South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I really have no fear': woman climbs over fence at zoo's lion enclosure World

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X