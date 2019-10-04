South Africa

Tip-off leads Cape Town traffic cops to document 'forgers'

04 October 2019 - 10:48 By TimesLIVE
A Burundian secondary school examination certificate found at the internet shop in Koeberg Road, Cape Town, on October 3 2019.
A Burundian secondary school examination certificate found at the internet shop in Koeberg Road, Cape Town, on October 3 2019.
Image: City of Cape Town

A stash of “forged” documents, ranging from marriage certificates to driving licences, was seized at an internet shop in Cape Town on Thursday.

Three men were arrested and R12,000 cash was seized at the shop in Koeberg Road, said city spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout.

Cape Town traffic officers seized R12,000 from an internet shop allegedly supplying forged documents.
Cape Town traffic officers seized R12,000 from an internet shop allegedly supplying forged documents.
Image: City of Cape Town

She said traffic officers were tipped off about the operation, where they found forged driving licences, vehicle licence discs, bank statements, marriage certificates and asylum documents.

“All of the evidence was handed over to Maitland police and it later transpired that an arrest made by a traffic officer the day before for a fraudulent driving licence could be linked to the case,” said Bezuidenhout.

“In August, the city’s metro police department made a similar bust in Gugulethu. Officers followed up information about suspected false motor vehicle licence discs being issued from a backyard printing and internet shop.

“They ended up seizing a number of computers, documents and even templates for everything from medical certificates to identity documents, passports and salary slips.”

READ MORE

Police bust 'one-stop forgery shop' in Gugulethu internet cafe

Police discovered a "one-stop-shop" for fake documents operating inside a printing shop and internet cafe in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

Immigration lawyer's massive fraud and forgery case moved to high court

Immigration lawyer Craig Smith and his co-accused will face trial in the Cape Town High Court in October on hundreds of counts.
News
4 months ago

Businessman's 404 fraudulent tax claims gets him nine years in jail

A businessman who submitted more than 400 fraudulent VAT returns to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has been sentenced to an effective nine years ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Woman’s dream R800,000 new car turns into a nightmare South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ | Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town South Africa
  4. SAA cabin crew in court after R46m 'cocaine bust' in Hong Kong South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I really have no fear': woman climbs over fence at zoo's lion enclosure World

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X