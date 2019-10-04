Tip-off leads Cape Town traffic cops to document 'forgers'

“All of the evidence was handed over to Maitland police and it later transpired that an arrest made by a traffic officer the day before for a fraudulent driving licence could be linked to the case,” said Bezuidenhout.

“In August, the city’s metro police department made a similar bust in Gugulethu. Officers followed up information about suspected false motor vehicle licence discs being issued from a backyard printing and internet shop.

“They ended up seizing a number of computers, documents and even templates for everything from medical certificates to identity documents, passports and salary slips.”