WATCH | Rolex gang strikes in Sandton, 'hijacks' getaway car as bullets fly

A motorist was stripped of his Rolex watch in broad daylight, allegedly by an armed gang whose members then became involved in a shootout as they hijacked a getaway car in Sandton.

The incident was captured on video from an adjacent building on Thursday.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was forced to stop his car after a black Ford Fiesta drove into it,” said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.