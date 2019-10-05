Suspected rhino poachers nabbed in Mpumalanga

Five people suspected of rhino poaching have been arrested in Mpumalanga.

The men were arrested on Friday through a joint operation between KwaZulu-Natal police and the Provincial Stock Theft and Endangered Species Project Team

"They were linked to cases reported at Ntambanana and Esikhaleni in KwaZulu-Natal during 2018 where they killed rhinos and removed their horns. During their arrests, two rifles were seized which were suspected to be used during the killing of rhinos," said police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

Zwane said that they were linked to the crimes through forensic and ballistics.

They appeared in the Ngwelezane Magistrate’s Court, in northern KZN, on Friday and face charges of rhino poaching. They will be back in court on October 11 for a bail application.