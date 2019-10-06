South Africa

Close to 200 firearms seized by KZN police in September

06 October 2019 - 10:56 By TimesLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal police seized close to 200 guns and 1,800 rounds of ammunition in various operations in September.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

Six homemade guns were among close to 200 illegal weapons seized by KwaZulu-Natal police in September.

Police spokesman Brig Jay Naicker said on Sunday that 168 pistols, seven shotguns, six rifles and six homemade firearms were seized in various operations. On top of this, 1,801 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

"A total of 228 suspects were arrested for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. All firearms that are seized by police are subjected to ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes within the province," said Naicker.

He said that the month-long operation focused on areas where there was a prevalence of "inter-group conflict, stock theft, taxi violence and other serious crimes".

"Police have placed a greater emphasis on the recovery of illegal firearms during stabilisation operations as they contribute to lawlessness in communities and every effort is being made to ensure that criminals are disarmed as well as to limit the volume of violent crimes that are prevalent in society," he said.

