Five dead in 'horrific' KZN crash

Five people were killed in what paramedics described as a "horrific" crash on the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Two children were among the dead.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the accident took place on the north-bound carriageway of the freeway near Hammarsdale at around 11.30am.

Jamieson said there was "chaos" on the scene when paramedics arrived.

"A single vehicle had been involved in a collision while carrying twelve occupants. Patients were strewn across the busy national highway," he said.

Jamieson said that despite the best efforts of paramedics, five passengers died at the scene.

"A further seven occupants had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required," said Jamieson.

Only one lane was open to traffic as the scene was attended to.