South Africa

Five dead in 'horrific' KZN crash

06 October 2019 - 14:59 By TimesLIVE
Five people were killed and seven injured in a major accident on the N3 between Durban and PIetermaritzburg on Sunday.
Five people were killed and seven injured in a major accident on the N3 between Durban and PIetermaritzburg on Sunday.
Image: Rescue Care

Five people were killed in what paramedics described as a "horrific" crash on the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Two children were among the dead.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the accident took place on the north-bound carriageway of the freeway near Hammarsdale at around 11.30am.

Jamieson said there was "chaos" on the scene when paramedics arrived.

"A single vehicle had been involved in a collision while carrying twelve occupants. Patients were strewn across the busy national highway," he said.

Jamieson said that despite the best efforts of paramedics, five passengers died at the scene.

"A further seven occupants had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required," said Jamieson.

Only one lane was open to traffic as the scene was attended to.

Woman dead after bakkie crashes into wall on Joburg’s M1

A woman was killed on Saturday morning when a bakkie she was travelling in crashed into a wall and large metal post off the M1 north in Booysens, ...
News
23 hours ago

How to put the brakes on road carnage

Points demerit system will have little effect if enforcement doesn’t catch up, writes Denis Droppa
Motoring
3 days ago

Three killed in collision between truck and car in Richmond, KZN

Three people were killed and fourth person seriously injured in a collision between a truck and car on the R56 in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal, early on ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. FREE TO READ | Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Angry customer assaults pregnant Shoprite cashier South Africa
  4. Four say Eben Etzebeth 'used a racial slur', want damages of R1m: SAHRC South Africa
  5. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X