Nearly 130 arrested in Joburg police crackdown

Two men pretending to be police officers were among 128 people arrested during anti-crime operations in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Police said in a statement that the operations started on Friday and ended on Sunday morning.

The arrests took place in Mondeor, Booysens, Moffatview, Langlaagte, Fairlands, Sophiatown, Brixton and Johannesburg central.

The arrests included:

Two for impersonating police officers;

One for car hijacking;

One for possession of an unlicensed firearm;

Three for kidnapping;

Five for armed robbery;

Four for possession of a stolen motor vehicle;

Three for domestic violence;

Six for common robbery;

40 for drink driving.

There were also arrests for common assault, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, theft, malicious damage to property, fraud, shoplifting, possession of drugs, dealing in liquor without a licence, illegal mining, murder and business break-ins.

The arrested are expected to appear in various magistrates' courts from Monday.