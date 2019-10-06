South Africa

Nearly 130 arrested in Joburg police crackdown

06 October 2019 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE
Nearly 130 people were arrested during an anti-crime crackdown in Johannesburg over the weekend. File Photo.
Nearly 130 people were arrested during an anti-crime crackdown in Johannesburg over the weekend. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two men pretending to be police officers were among 128 people arrested during anti-crime operations in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Police said in a statement that the operations started on Friday and ended on Sunday morning.

The arrests took place in Mondeor, Booysens, Moffatview, Langlaagte, Fairlands, Sophiatown, Brixton and Johannesburg central.

The arrests included:

  • Two for impersonating police officers;
  • One for car hijacking;
  • One for possession of an unlicensed firearm;
  • Three for kidnapping;
  • Five for armed robbery;
  • Four for possession of a stolen motor vehicle;
  • Three for domestic violence;
  • Six for common robbery; 
  • 40 for drink driving.

There were also arrests for common assault, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, theft, malicious damage to property, fraud, shoplifting, possession of drugs, dealing in liquor without a licence, illegal mining, murder and business break-ins.

The arrested are expected to appear in various magistrates' courts from Monday.

MORE

16 arrested in anti-crime and drug raid in KZN capital

Sixteen people have been arrested in Pietermaritzburg following crime and drug raids by police in the KwaZulu-Natal capital's central business ...
News
1 day ago

Stats SA survey reveals dramatic increase in violent crime

South Africans are increasingly feeling unsafe, with violent crime on the rise
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Rolex gang strikes in Sandton, 'hijacks' getaway car as bullets fly

A motorist was stripped of his Rolex watch in broad daylight, allegedly by an armed gang, whose members then became involved in a shoot-out as they ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. FREE TO READ | Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Angry customer assaults pregnant Shoprite cashier South Africa
  4. Four say Eben Etzebeth 'used a racial slur', want damages of R1m: SAHRC South Africa
  5. WATCH | Etzebeth gets away with murder, HRC legal head tells cheering Langebaan ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X