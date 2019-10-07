Air Chefs strike declared 'unprotected' as labour court rules against union

The labour court has halted a planned strike which threatened to hurt food supplies on SAA flights and in airport canteens and lounges.

The court not only ordered the National Union of Metal Workers of SA (Numsa) to halt the planned strike, but also publicly to declare compliance with the court order.

This after workers aligned to Air Chefs, a subsidiary of SAA, threatened to withdraw their labour.

The ruling was handed down by judge Edwin Tlhotlhalemaje on Monday after Air Chefs took to the court to file an urgent interdict declaring the strike action unprotected.

The union had warned there would be no food or catering services on several airlines and in airport lounges should the strike go ahead. It was set to affect major airlines in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.