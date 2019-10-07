Janusz Walus has fulfilled parole conditions, feels shame over Chris Hani's murder: lawyer

Lawyers for Janusz Walus, the murderer of SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani, asked the high court in Pretoria on Monday to set aside then justice minister Michael Masutha's decision in January this year to deny him parole.

In his decision on January 16, Masutha said: "Having considered the various reports of psychologists and the apparent contradictions arising therein, it was difficult for me to make a determination on the suitability for placement on parole at this stage."

On Monday Walus's lawyer, Roelof du Plessis SC, said Masutha was subjective and biased in his decision not to grant parole to Walus.

Du Plessis said in his reasons denying Walus parole, Masutha did not reflect on aspects in the psychological reports that were presented to him that were in favour of Walus.

Instead, Du Plessis argued, Masutha reflected on aspects in the reports that were not favourable to Walus.

Walus has been in prison since he was arrested for the murder of Hani at his Boksburg home.

Numerous bids to be granted parole had been unsuccessful, with the latest one made by Masutha in January this year.

Du Plessis said the reports prepared by psychologists Joel Mbele and Dr Zelda Buitendag both concluded that Walus's risk of reoffending was low.

Du Plessis also said Masutha had also concluded Walus had not shown remorse, despite the reports showing the contrary.

Du Plessis asked the court to take a decision on the matter, instead of sending the matter back to new justice minister Ronald Lamola for reconsideration.

"It is difficult for a political appointee, a justice minister, to take a decision to let this man go," Du Plessis said.

Du Plessis said if the minister took a decision to release Walus on parole, the minister would be criticised by the African National Congress, SACP and Cosatu tripartite alliance partners.

"It is time for the court to make this decision," Du Plessis said.

Earlier in Monday's proceedings, Du Plessis took issue at how, despite the majority of the parole board agreeing that Walus be granted parole last year, the chairman of the board gave reasons why he should not be granted parole.

The chairman said Walus must be referred to anger management and life skills programmes, that he must undergo a restorative justice programme and that he still rationalised his decision to murder Hani as justified.

Du Plessis said these issues had been addressed in a report by psychologist Joel Mbele, who acknowledged that Walus felt shame, regret and grief for killing Hani, who was a human being and a father.