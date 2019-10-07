South Africa

Kidnapped victims forced to jump off bridge in KwaZulu-Natal

07 October 2019 - 14:34 By Orrin Singh
Police recovered a body of a man on Sunday after he was forced to jump into a river after being kidnapped.
Police recovered a body of a man on Sunday after he was forced to jump into a river after being kidnapped.
Image: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Two men were forced to jump off a bridge after allegedly being kidnapped in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. 

According to police, a case of kidnapping was opened at Mountain Rise police station, Pietermaritzburg, after two people were allegedly kidnapped at a tavern. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said the men were forced into a vehicle and driven towards Cramond.

"They were allegedly forced to jumped into the Umgeni River. One of the victims managed to swim across the river but his colleague disappeared. Police were called to search for the missing person."

The body of the second victim was recovered a short while later by members of the Pietermaritzburg's search and rescue unit. 

A source close to the investigation said the distance from the bridge to the river was about 10 to 15 metres.  

"Two suspects were later arrested and will appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court soon," said Zwane. 

MORE

Three arrested for alleged kidnapping, demanding R200,000 ransom

Three men, arrested for kidnapping a 33-year-old Durban man and demanding R200,000 ransom at the weekend, are expected to appear in court soon.
News
4 hours ago

KZN boy feared kidnapped after going 'to visit teacher'

Police in Emanguzi in northern KwaZulu-Natal have opened a case of kidnapping following the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy.
News
2 days ago

#CrimeStats | Kidnappings highest in Gauteng

Gauteng is the province with the most recorded kidnappings, according to crime stats released on Thursday morning.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  3. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News
  4. WATCH | Angry customer assaults pregnant Shoprite cashier South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Styling at the Daisies | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X