Judgment reserved as Janusz Walus fights decision not to grant him parole

Pretoria high court judge Jody Kollapen on Monday reserved judgment in the application brought by Janusz Walus to set aside former justice minister Michael Masutha's decision not to place him on parole.

Walus was convicted of the murder of SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani.

Masutha's counsel, Marumo Moerane SC, told the court on Monday that Masutha's decision not to grant Walus parole in January this year was rational.

The minister is opposing Walus's application to set aside Masutha's decision.