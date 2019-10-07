South Africa

Judgment reserved as Janusz Walus fights decision not to grant him parole

07 October 2019 - 13:59 By Ernest Mabuza
Members of the SACP at Janusz Walus's previous parole application in August last year.
Members of the SACP at Janusz Walus's previous parole application in August last year.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Pretoria high court judge Jody Kollapen on Monday reserved judgment in the application brought by Janusz Walus to set aside former justice minister Michael Masutha's decision not to place him on parole.

Walus was convicted of the murder of SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani.

Masutha's counsel, Marumo Moerane SC, told the court on Monday that Masutha's decision not to grant Walus parole in January this year was rational.

The minister is opposing Walus's application to set aside Masutha's decision.

Moerane said the minister had taken into account reports showing commendable behaviour by Walus while incarcerated, the various programmes aimed at his rehabilitation, and statements which were favourable to him contained in psychological reports and those compiled by social workers and correctional services officials.

Janusz Walus has fulfilled parole conditions, feels shame over Chris Hani's murder: lawyer

Lawyers for Janusz Walus, the murderer of SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani, asked the high court in Pretoria on Monday to set aside then justice ...
News
4 hours ago

"Notwithstanding these positive factors, the interest of the community not to be placed in danger of a person likely to reoffend was taken into account," Moerane said.

Moerane said the report, compiled by psychologist Joel Mbele, showed that Walus demonstrated no remorse for Hani's murder.

"Mr Mbele's report was balanced. He makes certain statements and expresses opinions that are in favour of [Walus]. One cannot see bias.

"This opinion that [Walus] showed no remorse appears under Mr Mbele's clinical observations. The minister could not ignore this opinion," Moerane said.

Moerane said Masutha's concern about Walus's lack of remorse was justifiable.

"If one does not have remorse, the risk of reoffending is enhanced."

Moerane said Masutha's decision not to place Walus on parole was rationally connected to the information before him.

He said the decision achieved a reasonable equilibrium between positive factors favouring Walus's release on parole and the factors negating his placement on parole.

The matter continues.

MORE

'The president we never had' - Mzansi remembers Chris Hani on the 26th anniversary of his death

Remembering Chris Hani
Politics
5 months ago

Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Walus denied parole again

Justice and correctional services minister Michael Masutha on Wednesday again denied Chris Hani murderer Janusz Walus's application for parole.
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  3. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News
  4. WATCH | Angry customer assaults pregnant Shoprite cashier South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Styling at the Daisies | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X