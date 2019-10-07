Police asked to probe if Tshwane bought land at inflated prices

AfriForum on Monday laid corruption charges against the city of Tshwane and three companies over alleged ballooning prices of three farms sold to the city.

A case was opened at the Pretoria police station.

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa welcomed the request for a police investigation, saying the metro had already initiated an internal probe into the matter.

The three companies are reported to have acted as middle-men in the multimillion-rand purchases of the Strydfontein, Klipfontein and Roodepoort 504 farms.

AfriForum said these companies bought the farms from their original owners and sold them just hours later to the city for millions more than the original price.