South Africa

Three more Cape Town train carriages go up in smoke

07 October 2019 - 15:21 By Dan Meyer
Three train carriages were burning on Monday at Glencairn station in Cape Town.
Three train carriages were burning on Monday at Glencairn station in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Fire and rescue services were attending to a train fire at Glencairn railway station in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.

At least three carriages were alight.

JP Smith, Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, said no injuries had been reported.

"Confirmed that three carriages are alight at Glencairn station. No injuries at this present moment. Fire and rescue are waiting on an electrical permit to confirm there is no current so that they can extinguish the blaze," said Smith.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the situation "is still fluid".

"At present three carriages are on fire," he said.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said police had not been engaged and were therefore not investigating foul play "at this stage".

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) was unavailable for comment at the time of publishing.

MORE:

Cape Town's railway cops lined up for another year

Cape Town's Metrorail passengers have had a rough ride for the past two years, but with the redeployment on Wednesday of 100 Rail Enforcement Unit ...
News
2 weeks ago

Passengers furious over delays attack train driver in Midrand

A train driver was attacked by irate passengers at Olifantsfontein station near Midrand on Sunday after railway inefficiencies caused a two-hour ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Who's behind the six-year wave of Cape Town train fires?

A bitter dispute between the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and two unions is believed to be behind most of the arson attacks that have ...
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  3. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News
  4. WATCH | Angry customer assaults pregnant Shoprite cashier South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Styling at the Daisies | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X