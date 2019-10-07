Three more Cape Town train carriages go up in smoke

Fire and rescue services were attending to a train fire at Glencairn railway station in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.

At least three carriages were alight.

JP Smith, Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, said no injuries had been reported.

"Confirmed that three carriages are alight at Glencairn station. No injuries at this present moment. Fire and rescue are waiting on an electrical permit to confirm there is no current so that they can extinguish the blaze," said Smith.