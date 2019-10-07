Union awaits court ruling on airport catering strike

The labour court ruling on Air Chefs' application for an interdict to prevent a strike by its staff at major SA airports is expected on Monday afternoon.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) had warned there would be no food or catering services on several airlines and in airport lounges. However, Air Chefs, a subsidiary of SAA, had approached the court to block the strike.

On Sunday evening, Numsa said in a statement it had defended the action.

“The court heard arguments from both parties. The judge asked for time to apply his mind before making a decision,” said Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, its national spokesperson.

Judgment in the case was reserved until 2pm on Monday, “when the judge will give a final decision on whether the strike is protected or unprotected,” said Hlubi-Majola.

The union said the issue at the heart of the labour action was a decision by Air Chefs management to “unilaterally remove the anniversary bonus”.