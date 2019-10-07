South Africa

Woman arrested for 'k-word' slur against traffic cop in Cape Town

07 October 2019 - 09:26 By Dan Meyer
A woman is in custody after being arrested for allegedly using a racial slur against a traffic official.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A woman was arrested for allegedly verbally abusing a traffic officer in Cape Town at the weekend.

A case of crimen injuria has been opened against her. 

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over.

She is alleged to have launched into a foul-mouthed rant, in which she called a female traffic officer the k-word. 

The case is sub judice, so I can't say more about her, but the lady said the k-word to a traffic officer,” said Western Cape traffic spokesperson Kenny Africa. 

“There were two vehicles pulled over and the lady was arrested and held in custody,” he said. 

She is expected to appear in the Blue Downs magistrate's court on Monday morning. 

