'Corruption is no laughing matter; it destroys nations': Strive Masiyiwa

Businessman and philanthropist Strive Masiyiwa describes corruption as the “abuse of the entrusted authority for illicit gain”, saying it is no laughing matter and destroys nations.

Masiyiwa was speaking at the ninth annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture in Cape Town on Monday evening. Tutu, who turned 88 on October 7, attended the lecture.

Zimbabwe-born telecoms magnate Masiyiwa began his speech by describing how he fought his way through underlining elements of corruption when he launched companies in African countries. He said some ended in lengthy court battles, while others saw him leave those companies.

“I could have ended it in a single day by just accommodating certain people.

“I said no.”

He said it gave him a “heavy heart” to talk about corruption at the lecture.

“This is the elephant in the room to Africa’s progress. Corruption has no colour, no religion and no gender. Corruption is corruption. Make no mistake that both giver and receiver are corrupt,” he said.