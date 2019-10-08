Don't rob us, plead Port Elizabeth ambulance drivers

Eastern Cape ambulance drivers and their assistants are appealing for protection from community members following a spate of robberies while on duty.

GroundUp reported that a group of about 30 emergency medical services (EMS) employees drove on Thursday and Friday in 10 vehicles through Port Elizabeth townships, appealing to people not to attack them.

“We are not on strike or protesting, but our message to the community is that they should allow us to do our job without fear of being attacked,” said a worker, who did not want his name used. He was addressing residents on Friday in Captain Street, NU10, Motherwell.

“This service is for the community and our job is very important because we help the sick and the injured. Our members are being attacked day and night. Criminals take valuables like cellphones, money, watches and bags.”