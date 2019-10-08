South Africa

Dudu Myeni a no-show at court for second day

08 October 2019 - 11:59 By TimesLIVE
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni has previously said she cannot afford the trip to Pretoria to defend herself against charges of being a delinquent director.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni failed to appear in court in Pretoria for the delinquent- director case against her on Tuesday, for the second time in as many days.

The case has been adjourned until Thursday, with Myeni being asked to file her papers by the close of business on Wednesday.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said its lawyers and those of the SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa) were ready to proceed.

In March 2017, Outa and Saapa filed an application to declare Myeni a delinquent director, arising from her actions as SAA chair from December 2012 to October 2017. 

If she is declared such, she will be blocked from holding any position as a director in the future. 

