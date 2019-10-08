Eskom 'concerned' over court ruling to keep the lights on in Newcastle

Eskom is concerned about the financial implications of the Pietermaritzburg high court's judgment on its operations and security of supply.

"The revenue we collect is critical in producing the product, servicing the customers and strengthening the network for future economic growth of the province. Revenue collection remains a priority to Eskom, and we will continue with all the necessary actions to ensure the redistributor debt levels in the country are under control," said the power utility's spokesperson, Joyce Zingoni.

Zingoni said Eskom was disappointed with the court's decision to grant an interim interdict to stop the power utility from implementing daily power cuts due to the Newcastle municipality's outstanding debt.

"We are disappointed by the outcome but will respect the judgment and trust Newcastle will do the same by paying the monthly R30m on the set dates," Zingoni said.