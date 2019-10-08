Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, says examinations board

He was four years behind in doing personal administration, he had told her.

Another said he had never had "a journal club" in four years of training, which is a meeting with a professor where doctors discuss the latest medical articles and research.

"It is not that his lecturer was bad," she said.

The registrar said the professor arrived at 5am and left work at 10pm, but the demand in clinic and theatre for treatment was so high the professor did not have sufficient time to teach students, she said.

Following the large surgery failures, she said a high-level investigation would be started at the end of the month to look at CMSA processes and examination procedures, as well as the training by the candidates' universities.

It would examine if overworked registrars had sufficient training and enough time to study.

Senkubuge said the investigation should be complete before the end of the year and the report would be given to the media. She said it would look into allegations of a leaked memo that have swirled since the results were made public.

College of Surgeons president Zach Koto said the number of students passing surgery had been dropping for some time, and this was a concern.

“We flagged this at our last council meeting. After achieving our high pass rate [every year] there is a noticeable decline in the pass rate.

"Our candidates preparedness has certainly has got worse," said Koto.