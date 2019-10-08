Fancy a pole (not dance) in the middle of the street? Shem, these poor residents had to deal
The Mpumalanga municipality has removed an Eskom pole that was rooted in the middle of a paved road.
The before and after pictures were tweeted on the Bushbuckridge municipality’s page.
Municipal spokesperson Aubrey Mnisi said the pictures were taken in Acornhoek, in Bushbuckridge. Mnisi said this was as a result of home stands being allocated to residents without following proper processes.
“There are no infrastructure plans for that.”
After Eskom erected the power lines, the municipality found that some of the poles were placed in the middle of the road, Mnisi said. “We appointed engineers who were doing designs, but they could not remove the poles. We had to make a request to Eskom, who took some time.
“The engineer ended up giving the contractor the go-ahead to put paving down with the intention to remove it later. That’s what happened.”
Mnisi said the pole was removed about four weeks ago.
The municipality is delighted to announce that the Eskom Pole which was in the middle of the road has been removed . We would like to apologize for the inconveniences caused by this pic.twitter.com/sz8cVQTSVD— Bushbuckridge Municipality (@BLM7992) October 4, 2019
