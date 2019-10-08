Joburgers urged to use water carefully as Vaal Dam levels drop

The City of Johannesburg has warned residents to use water sparingly after water levels at the Vaal Dam dropped to just over 50%.

"Vaal Dam [is] sitting at 53.1% and no water transfers to the Vaal Dam system will be possible until November 30 due to maintenance," tweeted the municipality.

The city appealed to residents to not water their gardens between 6am and 6pm, to take shorter showers and shallower baths, and to re-use water.