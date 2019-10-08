South Africa

Joburgers urged to use water carefully as Vaal Dam levels drop

08 October 2019 - 07:30 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Water levels at the Vaal Dam have dropped to just over 50%, prompting the City of Joburg to call for residents to use water sparingly.
Water levels at the Vaal Dam have dropped to just over 50%, prompting the City of Joburg to call for residents to use water sparingly.
Image: Pixabay.com

The City of Johannesburg has warned residents to use water sparingly after water levels at the Vaal Dam dropped to just over 50%.

"Vaal Dam [is] sitting at 53.1% and no water transfers to the Vaal Dam system will be possible until November 30 due to maintenance," tweeted the municipality.

The city appealed to residents to not water their gardens between 6am and 6pm, to take shorter showers and shallower baths, and to re-use water.

No water from Katse dam for two months - Gauteng warned to save

The department of water and sanitation on Friday called on water consumers in Gauteng to significantly cut back on their water usage due to a planned ...
News
2 weeks ago

Meanwhile, dam levels in the Western Cape are starting to show a slight decrease as the summer season approaches and demand rises.

The latest average dam level for the province is 65.6%.

Theewaterskloof, the largest dam in the province, is currently sitting at 70.7%.

Anton Bredell, MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, said water use was expected to increase over the coming months as temperatures in the province rise.

“We remain particularly concerned about the agriculture sector in this region and remain in close contact with all parties involved, including the department of agriculture in the province, to see how we can best support the sector in this difficult time," he said.

READ MORE:

Threat of drought looms over Eastern Cape town

Queenstown in the Eastern Cape might be out of water - if rain does not fall and the Xonxa water project is not finished very soon.
News
4 days ago

Western Cape dam levels hold steady as rains continue

Western Cape dam levels decreased slightly, but are largely holding steady following recent rains.
News
1 month ago

Clean water at last for Ngqeleni residents

Residents of Buntingville in Ngqeleni, who complained that they were forced to drink river water infested with raw sewage from a local high school, ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  3. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News
  4. 'An American billionaire offered R600m to modernise courts' – Mogoeng South Africa
  5. Protesters stone cars, block roads in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

'I happen to be a lampshade': Duduzane’s side of events in 5 quotes
Styling at the Daisies | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019
X