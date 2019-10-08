South Africa

'Now we can keep the family legacy going': Limpopo farmer David Rakgase

08 October 2019 - 08:29 By TimesLIVE
David Rakgase has been farming on Nooitgedacht farm for the past 27 years.
David Rakgase has been farming on Nooitgedacht farm for the past 27 years.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Thoko Didiza, the minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, has, on behalf of government, issued an apology to Limpopo farmer David Rakgase, who struggled for more than 17 years to buy leased land from the state.

Didiza, the keynote speaker at the Afasa Agri-business transformation conference in Bloemfontein on Monday, told Food For Mzansi: “We already withdrew (our application for leave to appeal) because there was no consultation with the political authority, meaning myself, in that matter.

“We actually have to extend our apologies to farmer Rakgase. Indeed, his matter should have been resolved long ago,” she said.

In September, Times Select reported that Rakgase, 78, who has been farming for the past 27 years on Nooitgedacht farm, secured a landmark ruling when the Pretoria high court found the government’s inability to sell the land to him was irrational and unconstitutional.

Rakgase told Food For Mzansi: “I’m so relieved after fighting for all these years. This judgment means we can progress, because my children were born into agriculture and now we can keep the family legacy going.”

DA MP Annette Steyn said she welcomed Didiza's announcement.

“Justice has finally been served in the Rakgase matter and the DA trusts that Mr Rakgase will continue to work his land successfully so that he can leave a proud legacy for his future generations. The DA calls on more farmers to come forward and contact the party to help them become landowners.”

Times Select reported previously that Rakgase had initially leased the farm from the then Bophuthatswana government. In 2003, the department of agriculture approved his application to purchase the farm through the then Land Redistribution for Agricultural Development Programme (LRAD).

Through the LRAD he was loaned 50 Nguni cattle that he used for breeding.

At the time of his founding affidavit before court, the herd had increased to 147. The total number of livestock on the farm was 500 cattle, 30 pigs, 80 sheep and 130 goats.

MORE

‘Government is sabotaging black farmers. My ordeal proves it’

A Limpopo farmer who has won a case against the department of rural development and land reform says the government is actively sabotaging black ...
News
3 weeks ago

ANALYSIS | Black farmer sues govt for land it promised him

In a potentially landmark matter, an elderly black farmer from Limpopo has launched a court bid to force the state to sell him the land he has leased ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  3. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News
  4. 'An American billionaire offered R600m to modernise courts' – Mogoeng South Africa
  5. Protesters stone cars, block roads in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

'I happen to be a lampshade': Duduzane’s side of events in 5 quotes
Styling at the Daisies | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019
X