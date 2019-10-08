NPA still deciding on Etzebeth prosecution as Boks prepare for Canada

Lawyer Nigel Samuels told TimesLIVE on Monday night that the two men he represents were waiting for the prosecuting authority to decide on whether or not to prosecute Etzebeth.

"I spoke to the investigating officer today [Monday] and he said he is still waiting for a decision from the NPA on whether to prosecute or not," he said.

Samuels said he was aware that Etzebeth was facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, but could not confirm whether he was also facing an attempted murder case, as claimed by the SAHRC's Buang Jones on Friday.

Police told TimesLIVE on Monday that the charges for assault GBH, crimen injuria and pointing of a firearm - which was registered with Langebaan police - was "still under investigation".

"No one has been arrested, directly implicated or charged as yet," said police.

SAPS did not mention anyone by name, however, saying they could not do so until the person had been charged and appeared in court.

Meanwhile, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said in the build-up to the match against Canada that he was excited to lead his country.

"I'm just happy to be the captain. Being the first black captain [of the Springboks] isn't something that comes to mind; I'm just really happy for the huge privilege that it is ... for anybody who comes from my community or any community. I just want to represent all of the people there. Just being the Springbok captain is a huge privilege," said Kolisi.