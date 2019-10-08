Public protector gets glowing report over financial health and management

The public protector's office has received a rave review from the auditor-general about the office's financial health and financial management.

The entity maintained an unqualified audit opinion with findings, an outcome it has received for at least the past four years.

Fikile Mashao, a senior manager in the auditor-general's office responsible for the public protector, told MPs that despite the chapter nine institution not being "clean yet", it had improved its books and was moving in a positive direction.

Mashao presented the public protector audit report to the justice and constitutional development committee on Tuesday. She spoke glowingly about improvements in the quality of performance of reporting, internal controls, record keeping and general compliance on financial and performance management.

Among its impressive achievements was that the office did not incur any irregular expenditure in the year under review.