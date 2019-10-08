South Africa

Pupil stabbed to death at Western Cape school

08 October 2019 - 12:47 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The pupil was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A Western Cape pupil was stabbed to death, allegedly by fellow pupils, at a school in Mossel Bay on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said the incident happened during first break at Hillcrest Secondary School.

He said it was believed three pupils attacked the 16-year-old with a knife, stabbing him several times on the upper body.

The pupil sought help at the school’s offices and was transported to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, Pojie said.

He said the suspects were arrested and charged with murder on Monday. They are expected to appear in court soon.

In a separate incident in Johannesburg on Monday, a pupil was stabbed to death at Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the 14-year-old pupil was stabbed with a pair of scissors.

Police spokesperson Capt Fikile Funda said a 15-year-old was arrested shortly after the incident.

A murder case is being investigated.

