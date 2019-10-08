SAHRC wants to step in after alleged racial slur against traffic officer

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will take up the case of a traffic officer who was allegedly racially abused by a woman in Cape Town at the weekend.

The 34-year-old woman was arrested on charges of crimen injuria and resisting arrest, after she allegedly called the female traffic officer the k-word on Saturday.

Commissioner Chris Nissen, from the SAHRC, said on Tuesday: “We encourage them to lay a complaint with the commission. Secondly, we will follow it up with the investigating officer.

“Should she decide to not come forward, we would lay a complaint ourselves.

“The k-word is hate speech. That could be dealt with in the equality court,” he said.

The accused was released on warning after appearing at Blue Downs magistrate's court on Monday. The case was postponed until December 6.