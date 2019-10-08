South Africa

Skull and human remains found on Eastern Cape beach

08 October 2019 - 06:42 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Image: iStock

A skull and other human remains were found at Boknes Beach in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mali Govender said the discovery was made on Sunday by a family who was on holiday in the small seaside town.

“One of the family members was walking along the beach, close to the lagoon, when he came across what he initially thought was a round stone. He started to dig around and discovered that it was the skull of a human being,” Govender said.

Police were called to the scene, where they discovered more remains.

Govender said the bones would be sent to the department of health’s forensics section.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.

“According to our records, no person has been reported missing in the area. Detectives are trying to establish the identity of the victim.”

