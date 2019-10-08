Suspected toilet paper thieves flushed out in Durban

Two Ethiopian men have been charged with possession of stolen property after more than 150 bales of municipal toilet paper were found at a convenience store in Durban on Monday.

Metro police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the discovery was made during a routine enforcement operation in the Umgeni business district.

"A team was checking for compliance in terms of business licences and fire escapes when the toilet rolls were found at the supermarket.

Sewpersad said the consignment had "distinguishing marks" and a stores official verified the toilet paper was municipal property.

"We don’t know how the two suspects got the toilet paper as they are refusing to provide information.

Sewpersad said the two men were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

Expired food products were also found during the operation.

Sewpersad said the toilet rolls and expired food were confiscated.