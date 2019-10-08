South Africa

Suspected toilet paper thieves flushed out in Durban

08 October 2019 - 13:17 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
More than 150 bales of municipal toilet paper were discovered at a Durban convenience store on Monday
More than 150 bales of municipal toilet paper were discovered at a Durban convenience store on Monday
Image: Ethekwini municipality

Two Ethiopian men have been charged with possession of stolen property after more than 150 bales of municipal toilet paper were found at a convenience store in Durban on Monday.

Metro police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the discovery was made during a routine enforcement operation in the Umgeni business district.

"A team was checking for compliance in terms of business licences and fire escapes when the toilet rolls were found at the supermarket.

Sewpersad said the consignment had "distinguishing marks" and a stores official verified the toilet paper was municipal property.

"We don’t know how the two suspects got the toilet paper as they are refusing to provide information.

Sewpersad said the two men were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

Expired food products were also found during the operation.

Sewpersad said the toilet rolls and expired food were confiscated.

READ MORE

Prasa and police root out rail infrastructure thieves in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal police and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) are cracking down on scrap yards suspected of selling stolen copper and other rail ...
News
1 month ago

KZN Cogta MEC orders probe into alleged misuse of state vehicle by uThukela deputy mayor

The head of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has ordered an investigation into the alleged misuse of an uThukela ...
Politics
2 months ago

At least 40 buses 'stolen' to blockade streets in Tshwane wage strike

Striking municipal workers allegedly took "at least" 40 buses without permission to blockade roads during the wage strike that caused traffic chaos ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  3. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News
  4. 'An American billionaire offered R600m to modernise courts' – Mogoeng South Africa
  5. Protesters stone cars, block roads in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

'Duduzane Zuma did not tell the truth': Thuli Madonsela on Zuma's state capture ...
'I'm the face of corruption': Duduzane Zuma lists his state capture grievances
X