Third time a charm for North West deputy judge president hopeful?

Judge Ronald Hendricks is being interviewed for the position of deputy judge president of the North West, as Judicial Services Commission (JSC) interviews continue in Midrand on Tuesday.

This is the third time he is being interviewed for the post.

Hendricks is the only candidate in the running.

During his interview, Hendricks was asked why he thought he would be successful this time around.

"Not only is there a passage of two years that elapsed [since my last interview], I have had the opportunity to act as deputy and judge president, where I have demonstrated my capabilities of being in a leadership role," Hendricks replied.

On its website, Judges Matter, the JSC posted a short profile on Hendricks, detailing how he had fared in previous interviews, when, among other things, he was questioned on allegations that he had bullied a cleaner at court - a claim he denied.