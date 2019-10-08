South Africa

Third time a charm for North West deputy judge president hopeful?

08 October 2019 - 10:32 By Naledi Shange
Judge Ronald Hendricks is again being interviewed for the position of deputy judge president of the North West.
Judge Ronald Hendricks is again being interviewed for the position of deputy judge president of the North West.
Image: Screengrab/ JSC

Judge Ronald Hendricks is being interviewed for the position of deputy judge president of the North West, as Judicial Services Commission (JSC) interviews continue in Midrand on Tuesday.

This is the third time he is being interviewed for the post.

Hendricks is the only candidate in the running.

During his interview, Hendricks was asked why he thought he would be successful this time around. 

"Not only is there a passage of two years that elapsed [since my last interview], I have had the opportunity to act as deputy and judge president, where I have demonstrated my capabilities of being in a leadership role," Hendricks replied. 

On its website, Judges Matter, the JSC posted a short profile on Hendricks, detailing how he had fared in previous interviews, when, among other things, he was questioned on allegations that he had bullied a cleaner at court - a claim he denied.

Black Lawyers Association questions Limpopo deputy judge president candidate

The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) has expressed its doubts over Judge Thifhelimbilu Phanuel Mudau’s candidacy for the position of the deputy judge ...
News
20 hours ago

The JSC also raised Hendricks' handling of traditional leadership cases, which it reported had raised concern among critics in the academic fraternity.

This stemmed from Hendricks' handling of several cases involving Kgosi Nyalala Pilane, of the Bakgatla ba Kgafela, whom he acquitted of fraud and corruption. These cases were linked to the administering of millions of rands that the Bakgatla community derive from platinum mining activity on their land, reported the JSC.

Having served as a judge since 2003, Hendricks has presided over one of SA's most prominent domestic violence cases, the murder of police constable Francis Rasuge. She was last seen alive with her lover, William Nkuna, before disappearing. Her remains were found eight years after she was reported missing. Nkuna is serving a life sentence for the murder. 

Hendricks also presided over the “sunflower case", in which a teenager from Coligny, Matlhomola Mosweu, was killed, reportedly for stealing sunflowers. He sentenced Mosweu’s murderers, Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard, to 23 and 18 years in jail respectively.

READ MORE:

Coligny 'sunflower' killers sentenced to 18 and 23 years in jail

Convicted Coligny murderers Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard were sentenced to 23 and 18 years respectively by the North West high court on ...
News
7 months ago

Closure for family as slain Rasuge is laid to rest

AFTER eight years of desperately trying to locate her remains, the family of slain police constable, Francis Rasuge, finally laid her to rest ...
News
7 years ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  3. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News
  4. 'An American billionaire offered R600m to modernise courts' – Mogoeng South Africa
  5. Protesters stone cars, block roads in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

'I happen to be a lampshade': Duduzane’s side of events in 5 quotes
Styling at the Daisies | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019
X