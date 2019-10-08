University students and prisoners study together in Ubuntu pilot project

Western Cape prisoners who benefited from an "intensive short course" offered by Stellenbosch University believe that it will keep them away from crime.

Titled "Ubuntu Learning Short Course", the programme – billed as the first of its kind in SA – entailed bringing the prisoners and the university students to class under one roof.

The initiative, which was piloted at the Brandvlei prison near Worcester, culminated in 15 prisoners and 15 Stellenbosch University students receiving competence certificates accredited by the university on Tuesday.

The event, at the prison, was attended by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

"The aim of the initiative, the Ubuntu Learning Short Course, is to promote social justice and rehumanise learning through collaboration, community-building and connectedness," the university said.

Awande Mshotana, 24, one of the prisoners serving a 15-year sentence for murder, waxed lyrical about the course. Mshotana is doing his third year in law. He studying through Unisa.

"We were interested (in the course) but had little hope at the time, but everything went smoothly and as planned," said Mshotana.