WATCH | Explainer: How SA's new 'revenge porn' laws could get you jailed

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed several new bills into law last week, many of which could be deemed a long time in coming.

The new laws include an amendment to the Films and Publications Act, which makes the distribution of hate speech, child pornography and revenge porn illegal.

Anyone found guilty of sharing revenge porn will now face penalties of between two and four years in prison or a fine of between R150,000 and R300,000, depending on whether the victim is identifiable.

Many people have already taken to social media to express their support for the new law.