WATCH | Security guard shot in leg as robbers hit Cresta mall
08 October 2019 - 17:07
A security guard was seriously injured after being shot during an armed robbery at Cresta mall in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, paramedics said.
ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene around 4pm. He said a man believed to be in his 30s sustained a gunshot wound to his upper leg. He later confirmed that the injured man was a security guard.
The man was treated on the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.
Shooting at Cresta shopping center! Robbery at Dion wired.Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Tuesday, 8 October 2019
Meiring said three staff members of a shop in the mall were also treated after they were allegedly assaulted by the gunmen.
Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini could not immediately comment.
This is a developing story.