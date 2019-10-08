WATCH | Security guard shot in leg as robbers hit Cresta mall

A security guard was seriously injured after being shot during an armed robbery at Cresta mall in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene around 4pm. He said a man believed to be in his 30s sustained a gunshot wound to his upper leg. He later confirmed that the injured man was a security guard.

The man was treated on the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.