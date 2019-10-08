What you need to know about mom who cut off penis of daughter's alleged attacker
Crime-fighting organisation Enough is Enough has raised funds for Veronique Makwena, a Port Elizabeth woman who was arrested for allegedly avenging the rape and murder of her five-year-old daughter, Chantel.
According to News24, Enough is Enough raised R2,000 in eight hours to help Makwena with groceries and bail.
Here's what you need to know:
Mother and infant son arrested
On 3 October, HeraldLIVE reported that Makwena spent two weeks in custody after she allegedly sliced off the penis of a man who she believed was responsible for the rape and murder of her daughter.
The five-year-old's body was found in a dilapidated toilet cubicle in Rocklands, near Makwena's family home.
Arrested with family and friend
Makwena was arrested along with her 25-year-old sister-in-law and 24-year-old family friend. On September 21, they had allegedly accosted a man in his early 20s and accused him of murdering her daughter.
Makwena was released on bail after Enough is Enough raised the money.
The organisation announced the pair's release on Facebook on Sunday and thanked those who donated towards the cause.
We would like to thank everyone whom helped either share the plea or donated. We would like to give a big THANK YOU to...Posted by Enough is Enough on Sunday, October 6, 2019
Groceries
According to the report, Makwena is unemployed and Enough is Enough raised funds for her and her seven-month-old son, who was with her in jail. On Tuesday morning, the organisation posted a list of the items it bought for Makwena and her son. The items include baked beans, maize, baby wipes and oil.
The post read in part “some items we bought for mom and baby yesterday. Off to get more today”.
Some items for baby and mom that we bought yesterday. Off to get more today. Have a wonderful positive day everyone.Posted by Enough is Enough on Monday, October 7, 2019
Suspect is in hospital
WO Bertus Bloem confirmed in an affidavit that the alleged rapist was recovering in hospital, and that his penis had been reattached in the urology unit. The man identified Makwena and two others as his alleged attackers.
DNA links
On August 3, the suspect was taken in for questioning by police, but was later released pending DNA results. The police's Col Priscilla Naidu told HeraldLIVE the man may be rearrested if the DNA results positively identify him.