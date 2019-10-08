What you need to know about mom who cut off penis of daughter's alleged attacker

Crime-fighting organisation Enough is Enough has raised funds for Veronique Makwena, a Port Elizabeth woman who was arrested for allegedly avenging the rape and murder of her five-year-old daughter, Chantel.

According to News24, Enough is Enough raised R2,000 in eight hours to help Makwena with groceries and bail.

Here's what you need to know:

Mother and infant son arrested

On 3 October, HeraldLIVE reported that Makwena spent two weeks in custody after she allegedly sliced off the penis of a man who she believed was responsible for the rape and murder of her daughter.

The five-year-old's body was found in a dilapidated toilet cubicle in Rocklands, near Makwena's family home.

Arrested with family and friend

Makwena was arrested along with her 25-year-old sister-in-law and 24-year-old family friend. On September 21, they had allegedly accosted a man in his early 20s and accused him of murdering her daughter.

Makwena was released on bail after Enough is Enough raised the money.

The organisation announced the pair's release on Facebook on Sunday and thanked those who donated towards the cause.