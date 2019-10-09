All systems go for matric exams, parliament told

The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) has given the department of basic education (DBE) a green light for its readiness for final examinations.

On Wednesday, Umalusi briefed parliament's portfolio committee on basic education on the department's state of readiness for the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

The committee was told that the verification of the state of readiness for the basic education department was conducted from September 11 and completed on October 1, and that 629,197 full-time candidates were registered. The number of part-time candidates registered was 122,471.