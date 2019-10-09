Calls mounting for convicted murderer's artwork to be removed from exhibition

Women's rights organisations have called for the removal of murderer Zwelethu Mthethwa's artwork from exhibitions and galleries.

The organisations making the call included Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat), the One in Nine campaign and Total Shutdown. They have started a petition - hosted by Awethu Amandla- demanding that Mthethwa's artwork be removed.

Mthethwa was sentenced to 18 years in prison by the Western Cape High Court in 2017 for murdering sex worker Nokuphila Kumalo in 2013.

The photographer and artist beat Kumalo, 23, to death in Woodstock. She died of a cardiac arrest after suffering a liver injury from a blunt-force trauma.

"We are calling on the lead curator Gabi Ngcobo and Christopher Till, director of the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria, to remove the artwork of convicted womxn murderer Zwelethu Mthethwa from its exhibition titled 'All in Day's Eye: The Politics of Innocence'," the petition reads.

The organisations said: "In addition, the irony of promoting the work of a man convicted of murdering a womxn as part of an exhibition against the backdrop of the current GBV [gender-based violence] and femicide epidemic in SA is a complete disregard of the trauma this and all other acts of violence against womxn causes."