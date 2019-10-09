Ipid report on 'premature' closing of cases against police to be released

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will soon release a final report on claims that it prematurely closed investigations against the police.

Ipid was responding to a report by Viewfinder on Tuesday, which said the police watchdog had, for years, been closing cases without properly investigating them.

Viewfinder is a new accountability journalism unit, launched in partnership with the Daily Maverick and GroundUp.

Viewfinder said leaked memos, reports, correspondence, a signed affidavit and a statement to the Zondo inquiry into state capture contained whistle-blower allegations that police brutality cases were prematurely “completed” or “closed” at Ipid.

This was allegedly done to clear cases from the workload or to inflate Ipid's performance statistics.

Responding on Wednesday, Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said that in November 2016, a former Ipid ethics officer allegedly received a whistle-blower report over the “special closure” of investigations at the Gauteng office.