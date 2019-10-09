'It's Pravin Gordhan behind this,' says Iqbal Survé after his office is raided

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on Wednesday conducted a raid at the offices of businessman Iqbal Survé, the chairperson of Independent Media.

The regulator said in a statement that the operation was part of an investigation into allegations of "prohibited trading practices (market manipulation)", which could be a contravention of the Financial Markets Act.

"The order for the search was granted by justice PAL Gamble of the Western Cape high court on October 8 2019. It allows the FSCA to conduct the search under the supervision of an independent attorney," said the authority.

However, Survé lambasted the regulator for the raid, which he described as a "political case".