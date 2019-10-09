South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal residents warned to brace for stormy weather

09 October 2019 - 15:15 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A house that collapsed in Umlazi H section during the last floods that hit KZN in April.
A house that collapsed in Umlazi H section during the last floods that hit KZN in April.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal as heavy rains are expected to hit the province on Wednesday evening.

Sipho Hlomuka, the province’s MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), urged residents to keep a close eye on weather activity after the weather service (Saws) warned of thunderstorms and heavy downpours in northeastern parts of the province from Wednesday evening into the early hours of Thursday.

“KZN is suffering from the effects of climate change, which has made it difficult to predict weather patterns. Our residents must take the necessary steps, which include seeking appropriate cover in the event of heavy downpours,” said Hlomuka.

Cogta said disaster-management teams would be keeping a close eye on areas prone to localised flooding as a result of heavy downpours. The department urged motorists to drive carefully, and parents and teachers to ensure that children remained safe during the storm.

In April the province was hit by devastating floods that left more than 70 people dead and displaced many others.

MORE

Homes and businesses flooded as heavy rains lash southern Cape

Heavy rain lashed parts of the southern Cape leaving some roads, homes and businesses flooded in the town of Hartenbos.
News
1 week ago

Death toll in KZN church collapse rises to 14

A woman who was fighting for her life in hospital after being crushed by a collapsed wall at a KZN church last month has succumbed to her injuries.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. 'An American billionaire offered R600m to modernise courts' – Mogoeng South Africa
  3. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  4. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa
  5. Protesters stone cars, block roads in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
X