South Africa

Leaps of faith: SA’s first gymnastics champ is off to the Olympics

09 October 2019 - 08:00 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Gold medallist Caitlin Rooskrantz practises at a gymnasium in Newlands, Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy

Caitlin Rooskrantz will be the first to admit she is not living a normal 17-year-old’s life, but it’s a small sacrifice for the ambitious young woman.

And her stunning commitment has paid off: she’ll be off to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after becoming the first South African to win gold at the Federation of International Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Hungary.

 

