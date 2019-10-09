Leaps of faith: SA’s first gymnastics champ is off to the Olympics
Caitlin Rooskrantz will be the first to admit she is not living a normal 17-year-old’s life, but it’s a small sacrifice for the ambitious young woman.
And her stunning commitment has paid off: she’ll be off to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after becoming the first South African to win gold at the Federation of International Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Hungary.
