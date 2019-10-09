One in seven plants and animals in SA threatened with extinction: report

One in seven of the thousands of plants and animals assessed by the SA National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) in its latest four-year study is threatened with extinction.

In its report, released on October 2, SANBI found that well over 3,000 of the 23,312 indigenous species assessed have the potential to become extinct if nothing changes.

The creation of protected areas has helped protect biodiversity: 63% of plants are categorised as well protected (based on a random sample of 900 species) and 63% of mammals, reptiles, birds, amphibians, freshwater fishes and butterflies are too.

But of the 2,911 animals assessed, 12% are still threatened. And the scientists assessed all 20,401 plants and found that 14% were categorised as threatened.

The primary threats to SA’s biodiversity are in the wetlands and estuaries, which are the least protected ecosystems in SA.

“Inland wetlands absorb flood waters, helping to reduce the impact of floods, and clean pollutants from freshwater, providing effective water purification infrastructure,” says SANBI.

Given SA’s water insecurity, these areas should be considered a top priority.