Striking PE health workers worried about their safety

A strike at the Motherwell community health centre in Port Elizabeth, which started last Wednesday, has escalated with nurses at all clinics in the township joining the strike.

GroundUp reported that clinics in all sections of Motherwell did not open on Tuesday, including those in Wells Estate and Ikamvelihle.

The medical staff accuse the provincial health department of putting their lives in danger after assaults by angry patients and criminals.

They now want premier Oscar Mabuyane, health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and the superintendent-general Thobile Mbengashe to address them.

A meeting held on Monday by representatives of the MEC at the Motherwell community health centre could not sway the striking workers, as they demanded to be addressed by Mabuyane, Gomba and Mbengashe.

“They sent us people who have no clue about what is needed in our clinics,” said Combined Labour shop steward Nomonde Fanele about Monday’s meeting, which she described as fruitless.