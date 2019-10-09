Villagers attack mother suspected of killing her 11-year-old son

A 28-year-old Limpopo woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of her 11-year-old son. The child's body was found buried in a shallow grave at their rented home.

The mother was attacked by villagers at Hlalanikahle, near Monsterlus, on Monday, before police intervened. They suspected her of involvement in the death of the child.

“The police in Hlogotlou, outside Groblersdal, yesterday [Monday] arrested a 28-year-old woman for killing her 11-year-old son and later burying his body in a shallow grave in the yard of her rented house,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Police are investigating.