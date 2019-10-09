Violence, trauma, financial instability are driving South Africans to suicide

South Africans are increasingly hanging, poisoning and shooting themselves because of easy access to instruments of suicide.

Death by hanging is one of the most common forms of suicide in SA.

“This is because you can basically hang yourself with just about anything you can lay your hands on,” said forensic psychiatrist Dr Larissa Panieri.

The startling statistics of suicide and mental health issues in SA were unpacked by experts in Johannesburg on Wednesday, at a press workshop hosted by the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

They warned that suicide in SA had reached “epidemic” proportions, ahead of World Mental Day on Thursday.

“It's about access prevention. If we can limit certain things, particularly firearms in the home, we can limit a tragic moment in time. A gun in the home also increases the likelihood of a suicide fivefold,” said Panieri.

Sadag's operations director, Cassey Chambers, said since January this year more than 180,000 calls were received from desperate and helpless South Africans, with 46,000 of them suicide-related.