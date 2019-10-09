WATCH | 'A gift she'll carry throughout her life' - Father-daughter dance video goes viral
Few things are cuter than this video circulating on social media, showing a little girl enjoying a dance with her father during a school concert.
The video was posted on social media two days ago and has already been shared more than 78,000 times.
It might not have been her first dance at her wedding but this was truly a moment the little girl will cherish forever.
The girl clad in a bright yellow dress, the father and daughter performed to the heart-warming song Why I Love You by Major.
I’m in tears right now. that’s a true father 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/6MGT2aJqLH— 𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐢 (@Troniiq_Sithole) October 7, 2019
The dance begins with the father and daughter standing on opposite ends of the stage where they both perform synchronised somersaults before she runs into his arms.
He lifts her in the air, to the delight of the cheering crowd.
The two then do cartwheels across the stage before slowing and walking towards each other.
The father twirls the daughter around, pulls her onto his shoulders and lifts her up before putting her back on the ground.
This father-daughter duo definitely stole the show.
“She gonna always remember this too. I hope I can give my children special memories like this one,” a comment read on the post.
A second comment read: “What a lucky, lovely little girl! She is loved and cherished by her daddy. That's a gift that she will carry with her throughout her life. He is setting the standard now for all future relationships. Well done dad!”
Do you know who they are?
Send us an e-mail on pijoosi@timeslive.co.za