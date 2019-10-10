Be warned: Thunderstorms brewing in several parts of SA
Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit several parts of the country on Thursday.
According to Storm Report SA, parts of Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Lesedi in Gauteng will experience afternoon storms.
Gauteng Weather said heavy downpours can be expected between 2pm and 9pm in the province's major metros.
⚠️⛈⚠️#WATCH for Severe Thunderstormare possible in places over the City of Tshwane, City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Lesedi Municipalities of Gauteng.— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) October 10, 2019
In Mpumalanga, similar conditions are expected in the Nkangala district and the western parts of Gert Sibande district. In Limpopo, heavy downpours are expected in the Waterberg and Sekhukhune districts.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) said KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape can expect cloudy and cool to cold weather conditions, accompanied by rain.
Early morning satellite image (10 October 2019). Cloudy and cool to cold with rain in parts of KZN and the eastern half of the Eastern Cape today with thunderstorms in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga spreading slowly northwards. Scattered thunderstorms expected on the Highveld later. pic.twitter.com/PQQSIjqxOf— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 10, 2019
