South Africa

Be warned: Thunderstorms brewing in several parts of SA

10 October 2019 - 08:10 By Naledi Shange
Thunderstorms have been forecast for several parts of the country on Thursday.
Thunderstorms have been forecast for several parts of the country on Thursday.
Image: Shuttershock.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit several parts of the country on Thursday.

According to Storm Report SA, parts of Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Lesedi in Gauteng will experience afternoon storms.

Gauteng Weather said heavy downpours can be expected between 2pm and 9pm in the province's major metros.

In Mpumalanga, similar conditions are expected in the Nkangala district and the western parts of Gert Sibande district. In Limpopo, heavy downpours are expected in the Waterberg and Sekhukhune districts.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) said KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape can expect cloudy and cool to cold weather conditions, accompanied by rain.

